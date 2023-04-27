Nigel McGuinness Teases In-Ring Return At AEW ALL IN At Wembley Stadium

Could Nigel McGuinness be part of the fun of the All Elite Wrestling debut event at Wembley Stadium later this year?

He isn’t ruling it out.

The new AEW signee recently spoke with the folks from Digital Spy for an interview, during which he addressed a potential in-ring return, as well as the upcoming AEW ALL IN 2023 premium live event at Wembley Stadium in London, England.

Featured below are some of the highlights.

On a potential in-ring return he had this to say: “I’m [at] an age now and at a place in my life where I certainly don’t want to harm the rest of my life. I don’t want to get any injuries or anything serious that’s going to impinge my ability to enjoy my life as a parent or to travel. So that’s certainly a concern. There are so many guys that are super talented and deserve those spots as well.”

On how if tickets are selling well he may have to ‘dust off the boots’: “It’s certainly the event and perhaps a final chapter to my career, to my journey, so Wembley Stadium certainly springs to mind. I think if we sell the place out, maybe I’ve got no argument but to go dust the boots off. But it’s so many things, it’s the event, it’s the opponent, it’s the timing and it’s hard to know. I cannot give you a definitive in that regard.”

