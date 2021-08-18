Night Three of Impact Wrestling Spoilers Including Victory Road 2021 Results

Impact Wrestling taped several weeks of television and the Emergence event at Skyway Studios in Nashville, Tennessee.

Here are the results for Tuesday night courtesy of impactasylum.net and MrEddyG:

* Rosemary w/Havok defeated Tasha Steelz w/Savannah Evans with a Spear. After the match, Evans confronts Decay while Tasha steals the KO Tag Titles behind their back.

* Karl Anderson w/ Doc Gallows defeated Rich Swann in a Bunkhouse Brawl.

* David Finley defeated Chris Bey. Juice Robinson limped from backstage and distracted Chris Bey leading to the finish. Afterwards, a Bullet Club member (believed to be Hikuleo) attacks Finjuice. He and Bey attack the knee of Juice with a chair. Juice had to be helped to the back.

* BTI: Fallah Bahh and No Way defeated Johnny Swinger and Hernandez. After the match, Su Yung’s music plays and she and her undead bridesmaids appear. They kidnap one of the Swingerella.

* Decay defeated Violent by Design (Rhino and Deaner) when Deaner is pinned by Crazzy Steve. After the match, VBD turn on Rhino. They laid the VBD flag on his unconscious body.

* Petey Williams defeated TJP. After the match Steve Maclin attacked both using TJP’s broom.

* Victory Road: Matt Cardona defeated Rohit Raju in a No DQ Match. Shera and Chelsea also got involved.

* Victory Road: Laredo Kid defeated Black Taurus, John Skyler, Jake Something, Suicide and Trey Miguel in a Six Man Scramble Match pinning Skyler.

* Christian Cage, Josh Alexander, Chris Sabin, Eddie Edwards and Sami Callihan defeated Ace Austin, Madman Fulton, Moose, W. Morrissey and Brian Myers in a 10-Man Tag Team Match when Alexander pinned Myers.

* Christian Cage is in the ring for a promo. He puts over Ace Austin but says there is no way he will beat him. Tommy Dreamer comes out and praises Christian. He asks for one more match down the line. They get interrupted by Ace Austin and Madman Fulton. Christian tells him he won’t ever be the man while he is around. This eventually leads to a brawl between the four.

* Fallah Bahh and No Way defeated Zicky Dice and Danny Limelight.

* Victory Road: Steve Maclin defeated Petey Williams and TJP in a 3-Way Match.

* Victory Road: Chris Bey and Hikuleo defeated Finjuice

* Victory Road: W. Morrissey and Moose defeated Eddie Edwards and Sami Callihan. Alisha Edwards was ringside. At one point, Morrissey threatened to Powerbomb Alisha if Eddie didn’t drop a kendo stick. Even though Eddie did, Morrissey Powerbombed Alisha anyway. Eddie went with Alisha as officials carried her to the back. This allowed Moose and Morrissey to double-team Sami leading to Moose winning.

* Ace Austin defeated Tommy Dreamer with a Fold after a distraction on the outside by Madman Fulton.

* Victory Road: Decay (Rosemary and Havok) defeated Tasha Steelz and Savannah Evans to retain the KO Tag Team Titles.

* Victory Road: Good Brothers defeated Rich Swann and Willie Mack to retain the Tag Team Titles.

​* Victory Road: Josh Alexander defeated Chris Sabin to retain the X Division Championship.