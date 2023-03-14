Nikki And Brie Change Their Name, No Longer Known As “The Bella Twins”

Nikki and Brie will no longer use the name “Bella” in the future.

The sisters’ social media handles have been updated to reflect the change. They are now known as @NikkiandBrie on Twitter and will be known as The Garcia Twins in the future. That is their real surname. WWE owns the rights to the Bella Twins’ name.

In addition, a video was posted on Nikki and Brie’s account announcing the relaunch of their podcast, “The Nikki & Brie Show.”

The move is intriguing, and it is a clear indication that they are no longer collaborating on projects with WWE. Nikki has recently been critical of WWE. She was upset that WWE did not feature many women at the RAW 30th anniversary show in January.

Nikki discusses the next chapter in their lives and “owning who we are and being unapologetically us and fiercely walking through that open door” in the video below.

Nikki and Brie recently went behind the scenes at AEW Revolution in San Francisco.