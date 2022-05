It was teased that Nikki ASh will be dropping her “Superhero” gimmick on this week’s edition of WWE RAW. Earlier in the show, Nikki won and lost the 24/7 Title. Afterwards, Nikki was visibility upset backstage and she was approached by Doudrop. Doudrop asked if Nikki was done “fooling around” and if she was going to start taking things more seriously.