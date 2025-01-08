Nikki Bella Addresses Fans Following WWE RAW’s Netflix Debut Appearance

Former Divas Champion Nikki Bella, a WWE Hall of Famer, was among the notable attendees for RAW’s debut on Netflix. Following the event, Nikki addressed her appearance during an episode of her podcast, sharing her thoughts on the milestone event and reflecting on her connection to WWE.

Nikki spoke about the excitement of being part of such a historic night, saying:

“As everyone knows, the one thing about family, whether it’s a business family or your actual family, there is always at some point a rocky road. That’s life. It happens and emotions happen. We had that rocky road with WWE. The one thing, as I’ve grown over the past few years, and have continued to work on myself, I realized times where I’ve made outbursts out of emotions that I probably shouldn’t have done, and then there are times where I can recognize that I felt hurt and I wanted to be heard, but it probably wasn’t the right thing to do. This is why things were rocky. I felt all these emotions because I felt at home and I was so happy to be home.

Then, to be so accepted and loved, felt so incredible because things were rocky and there is nothing better than when you have that moment of making up and knowing this bond is so strong because it is pretty much like blood and we are family and will always be connected. There is no better feeling than going back home and feeling that. Knowing we’ve mended everything and had great conversations. It was like being at Christmas dinner or a family reunion. All is well, we’ve all made up, and I recognize that we are very fortunate to be part of, not only such a great company, but to be in a place where we’ve seen this place grow so much. It felt so good.”



