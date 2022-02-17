Nikki Bella Addresses Her and Brie’s Future With WWE Following The Royal Rumble

The Bella Twins (Nikki and Brie) returned to the ring at the 2022 WWE Royal Rumble PLE. In the interview with TVInsider.com, Nikki commented on what’s next for the duo:

“We really hope there is an opportunity to go after the tag titles. Being in the ring with Bianca Belair, I would love to come back and work with Bianca. I would love to come back and work with Rhea [Ripley]. I’m a huge fangirl of hers. Just seeing her presence in the ring-up close, I would die to do a story with her. It felt so cool to be in the ring again with Ronda [Rousey]. She is just awesome and has an incredible presence. We all had a lot of fun in the locker room after. I really missed it, but I’m in mom mode and things are different now. I was sore for a few days. I can’t lie. The show made me think about how we can come back and do more of a story. Unfortunately, where we are at in our lives Brie and I can never be back full-time. We hope there is something soon or in the future that we can come back and do something. Just getting the taste in the ring made us want more.”

