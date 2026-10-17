Nikki Bella And Paige Reference John Cena And Xavier Woods On WWE SmackDown

Paige picked up a controversial victory over Nikki Bella during the October 16, 2026, edition of WWE SmackDown, in a match that featured several references to John Cena and Xavier Woods.

Throughout the encounter, references were made to Nikki’s past relationship with Cena and Paige’s history with Woods, with both competitors incorporating familiar moves and gestures into the action.

At one point, Paige attempted Cena’s signature Five Knuckle Shuffle, but Nikki countered by applying the STF, another move associated with the former WWE Champion.

Paige managed to reach the ropes to force a break before raking Nikki’s eyes and delivering an Attitude Adjustment-style Death Valley Driver for a near fall.

The references continued later in the match when Nikki performed The New Day’s signature clap to taunt Paige, referencing Woods and his association with the faction.

The closing moments saw Nikki attempt to send Paige into the referee. However, Paige avoided the collision and caught Nikki with a roll-up, placing her foot on the ropes for additional leverage to secure the three-count.

The questionable finish gave Paige the victory over Nikki in a match that featured several callbacks to the competitors’ respective histories outside the ring.