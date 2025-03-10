Nikki Bella Calls John Cena’s Heel Turn A Perfect Farewell Moment

During an interview with TK Trinidad at the Queen of the Ring premiere, Nikki Bella shared her thoughts on John Cena’s shocking heel turn at Elimination Chamber 2025.

Cena’s long-awaited turn came after he won the Elimination Chamber Match, securing a title shot against Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41, and aligning himself with The Rock after Rhodes rejected The Rock’s offer to be his “chosen champion.”

Bella praised how WWE executed the moment, calling it a gift to the fans.

“It was done so well. To end your farewell tour and turn into a character that the fans have wanted for so long. How great for the fans. It’s like a gift he’s giving. I think it’s so cool. It was amazing.”

Cena and Bella began dating in 2012 and became engaged in 2017, with Cena famously proposing in the ring at WrestleMania 33 following their mixed tag team match. However, they called off their engagement in 2018.

Both have since moved on—Cena married Shay Shariatzadeh in 2020, while Bella married Artem Chigvintsev in August 2022. However, Nikki’s divorce from Chigvintsev was finalized in November 2024.

Despite their history, Nikki’s comments show that she still appreciates Cena’s legacy in wrestling and recognizes the impact of his long-awaited heel turn.