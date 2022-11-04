Nikki Bella Calls Logan Paul the Total Package as a WWE Superstar

In the main event of Saturday’s Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia, Logan Paul will challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title.

This is his third professional wrestling match. Paul last competed at SummerSlam in July, where he defeated The Miz in Nashville, Tennessee, following the public announcement of his June contract signing with WWE.

The Bella Twins (Brie and Nikki Bella) praised Logan’s transition into the world of professional wrestling during an interview with TMZ.

“He’s an amazing wrestler,” Nikki said. “I think he proved that at WrestleMania. He’s a good storyteller. He has charisma. He speaks well on the mic. Like, he’s the total package as a WWE Superstar. The crowd reacts to him, and you got to listen to your fans, and the fans want it.”

Brie said, “He has all the tools to be a big star there. In the entertainment business, nothing is fair, but that’s life.”

You can watch the complete interview below: