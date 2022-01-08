Nikki Bella Comments On WWE Royal Rumble Return, Her Doctor Also Reacts

WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella took to social media last night to react to her upcoming return at the Royal Rumble.

As PWMania.com reported, WWE announced last night that The Bella Twins, Nikki and sister Brie Bella, and 17 other Superstars will be competing in the 30-Woman Royal Rumble Match later this month. You can click here for the current Rumble card.

Nikki took to Instagram last night and thanked neurosurgeon Dr. Juan Santiago Uribe for clearing her for a ring return. She also taunted RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch and SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair.

“Hi @beckylynchwwe [kiss emoji] [muscle emoji] …… or maybe @charlottewwe [heart emoji x 2] Hhmmm what color looks better on me??? [heart emoji x 2] And thank you @thejuanuribe for clearing me so I can come back and kick some ass! #royalrumble #fearlessnikki #bellaarmy #bellalution,” Nikki wrote.

Uribe also posted comments to Instagram and thanked Nikki for her loyalty and support.

He wrote, “Everyone will see you fighting on TV, but I’ve seen you fighting (and winning!) to get back in that ring. Thanks for your loyalty and support @thenikkibella #sonntagspinecenter #neurosurgery #spinesurgery #acdf #bellaarmy #wwe”

Nikki also tweeted, “So since they said The Bellas does that mean we get to come down the ramp and into the ring together?? [thinking face emoji] And beat someone and win together?? [smiling face with open mouth emoji] [women with bunny ears emoji] [heart emoji x 2] N #RoyalRumble”

She added in a follow-up tweet, “Before I jump into bed… January 29th 2022 will be for Teo. [baby emoji] [red heart emoji] Look out for the little one ringside matching his mommy in a Fearless Nikki jersey. [loudly crying face emoji] [sparkles emoji] Dreams do come true. Miracles can happen. [heart emoji] [sparkles emoji] [baby emoji] [hearts emoji x 2] [women with bunny ears emoji] [kiss emoji] [muscle emoji] N #BellaArmy”

Nikki has not wrestled since losing to Ronda Rousey at the WWE Evolution pay-per-view on October 28, 2018. She announced in June 2019 that she had to retire from in-ring competition after a cyst was found on her brain.

