Nikki Bella Confirms WWE Return Plans

Former WWE Divas Champion Nikki Garcia (fka Nikki Bella) made a surprise return at this year’s WWE Royal Rumble in Indianapolis, IN, at Lucas Oil Stadium. Entering the match at #30, she mixed it up with several top stars, marking her first WWE appearance since she and her sister Brie Bella left the company in 2023.

On the latest episode of The Nikki & Brie Show, Nikki addressed her WWE future, confirming that she will return at some point, though she remains unsure of the exact timing.

“Well, I agree. It made, I mean, we were talking. I had so many ideas because I know at one point, I will be going back to WWE to do something, right? I don’t know when, I don’t know the story, but it’s going to happen, and watching that, it made me feel like what I did when I broke my neck. I had moments of like, “No, this isn’t going to be career ending, I’m going to come back,” and the thing is is I come back differently, but she also had a massive knee injury, but seeing how she overcame, especially that last match that they showed in the movie, it just made me feel so many things of, you know, her age, being a mom, the mental ability and I was like, “See, I can do this, and you could do it with anyone.” It’s mind over matter. Maybe you don’t look like who the world champion is, or maybe you’re not the age of this new person that everyone’s looking at, but that doesn’t mean what you can do and conquer and achieve is over because when it’s the mind, and you can push it in that way, you can conquer anything. You can become a world champion at this age if you want. Whatever the age may be. You may have less muscles than this person, but you still can become a world champion at any age. You know what I mean?”

While Nikki’s Royal Rumble return fueled speculation about a more permanent WWE comeback, it appears that she is open to returning but has no set timeline for when it will happen.

More updates on her potential WWE return will be provided as they become available.