Nikki Bella Explains Why She Broke Up With John Cena

During an appearance on Maria Menounos’ podcast, Nikki Bella explained why she broke up with John Cena:

“Overall, we did have such an incredible relationship, it was just two people that wanted two different lives. We were trying so hard to make it one. And, it was like, even in the end when he was willing to give me kids, I could just tell, it’s not what we wanted. And that’s really, like, you know, what pushed me in the end, was like, if I’m going to force someone to be a father… what if he looks at you down the road and just regrets everything, and then you have this child and you’ve built this life. Is that what you want?”

