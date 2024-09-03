Nikki Bella Intends To File For A Divorce From Artem Chigvintsev

Nikki Garcia, aka former WWE wrestler Nikki Bella, has been making headlines since last week, when her husband, Artem Chigvintsev, was arrested for domestic battery.

Artem had called paramedics to request medical help for the alleged victim, but then canceled it. The cops arrived, discovered obvious injuries on the victim’s body, and arrested Artem.

He was charged with felony domestic violence and booked into jail last Thursday morning. Nikki met Artem while they were partners on Dancing With The Stars in 2017. They later welcomed their first child, Matteo, in July 2020. They have been married since 2022.

According to TMZ, Nikki has been making calls since last Friday, intending to file for divorce from the former Dancing With The Stars performer. Nikki hasn’t worn her wedding ring since the incident, but she did co-host the Chestnut/Kobayashi hot dog eating contest in Vegas this weekend.

According to the report, Artem has been staying at a friend’s house rather than the family home. Nikki lives at the couple’s house with their four-year-old son Matteo.