Nikki Bella On Reuniting With John Cena At 2025 WWE Royal Rumble

WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella spoke with E! News on various topics, including her appearance at the 2025 Women’s Royal Rumble Match and reuniting with John Cena backstage during the show.

Bella said, “It was very quick. I was in a circle talking to people. He came to [shake] everyone’s hand. He shook my hand. But the thing was, when he walked away, all the girls were like, ‘Oh my gosh.’ I’m like, ‘Shh, shh, He’s married, be respectful.’ And that was it. That was nice, and it was great because breaking the ice and you know, we just both happened to be back at the same time. It’s a good feeling.”

