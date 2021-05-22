Nikki Bella Post On Instagram Receives Backlash From Fans

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

On Friday, WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella posted a photo of a blue square on Instgram with the caption “Peace, Love and Light for all. [Blue heart emoji] [Peace symbol emoji] #StopHate #StopAntiSemitism.”

Nikki ended up changing her caption and hiding comments after receiving backlash from fans. Here was Nikki’s response to one person:

Here were some of the critical remarks made towards Nikki on Twitter:

