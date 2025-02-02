Nikki Bella Returns As Final Entrant In 2025 WWE Royal Rumble

Nikki Garcia (formerly known as Nikki Bella) made a surprise return in this year’s WWE Women’s Royal Rumble match on Saturday night at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, IN, entering the bout at #30.

Earlier this month, Garcia was in attendance for the WWE Raw on Netflix premiere episode. In the days leading up to Royal Rumble, she expressed that she missed wrestling, being in WWE, and believed she could still compete at a high level.

The Bella Twins officially departed WWE in 2023, making Garcia’s return a major surprise for fans.

