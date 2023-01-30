Nikki Bella Reveals She Married Artem Chigvintsev in Her John Cena Wedding Dress

The E! Network’s “Nikki Bella Says I Do” series debuted last Thursday, documenting the former WWE star’s wedding to Artem Chigvintsev.

Bella got engaged to Chigvintsev in 2019, but their wedding had been repeatedly postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic because they wanted both of their families to be present for the special occasion.

They married in August of this year. Bella met Artem in 2017 while they were partners on Dancing With The Stars. Matteo, their first child, was born in July 2020.

The WWE Hall of Famer was previously engaged to John Cena after a long relationship.

Bella revealed to US Weekly that the wedding gown she purchased for the ceremony with Cena is the same one she wore for her wedding to Artem.

“I had the moment with that dress … when I saw it. It was all something that I dreamed of. I went back and forth with that decision. For me, it [reflects] how I stand as a strong woman, I was like wait, why should I not wear what I love? Because of my past? It just didn’t make sense to me.”

Chigvintsev stated that he didn’t think it was a big deal until people started reacting to the news.