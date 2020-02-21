Nikki Bella Says A Big Announcement Will Be Made On Smackdown

Nikki Bella took to social media today to tease a “HUGE announcement” from The Bella Twins on tonight’s Smackdown. They will be appearing with Alexa Bliss for the “A Moment of Bliss” segment.

It’s been rumored that the Bellas, who are both pregnant right now, will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame this year. It’s possible that the “HUGE announcement” is the induction.

Here are Nikk’s posts on tonight’s Smackdown segment and what it was like seeing her baby for the first time at a Doctor visit this week-