Nikki Bella Says A Big Announcement Will Be Made On Smackdown

Nikki Bella took to social media today to tease a “HUGE announcement” from The Bella Twins on tonight’s Smackdown. They will be appearing with Alexa Bliss for the “A Moment of Bliss” segment.
It’s been rumored that the Bellas, who are both pregnant right now, will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame this year. It’s possible that the “HUGE announcement” is the induction.
Here are Nikk’s posts on tonight’s Smackdown segment and what it was like seeing her baby for the first time at a Doctor visit this week-
I got to see my baby today! Our baby was flexing for us lol it was sooo cute! At 16 weeks I feel like they already have a personality. ☺️ I’m so on cloud nine it’s crazy! ❤️N
Tune in to @wweonfox tomorrow night! @thebriebella and I as well as our baby bumps will be making a HUGE announcement on A Moment of Bliss with @alexa_bliss_wwe_ & @nikkicrosswwe 👯♀️ Maybe tag champs can do it pregnant ;) Super excited to see the Bella Army, all of the WWE Superstars, production team and crew! Trying to find an outfit today was sooo tough my goodness but think I found something good bc my jerseys and shorts are definitely not fitting me at the moment lol Tune in 8pm EST only on @foxtv 🙌🏼