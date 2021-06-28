Nikki Bella Says She’s Sorry & Embarrassed Over 2013 Chyna Comments

As reported earlier here on PWMania, a 2013 video of The Bella Twins appearing on Fashion Police went viral this weekend because of comments Nikki Bella and host Joan Rivers made about Chyna, who passed away in 2016. Nikki said “we don’t know if it’s a man or a woman” in regards to Chyna, before Rivers joked that Chyna’s “vagina has a penis.”

Nikki tweeted an apology this morning and said she’s embarrassed by what her 29 year old self said. You can see the full statement below-

“I want to sincerely apologize for a comment I made over 8 years ago on Fashion Police. I am sorry and embarrassed by my 29 year old self, who offended Chyna and in turn, hurt her family and others. I wish I could take it back. Please learn from me, it’s not worth hurting someone’s feelings for a meaningless laugh. Chyna will always be remembered as an icon and pioneer who helped create the opportunities for women in wrestling that exist today. Thank you Chyna!”

Nikki’s statement was re-tweeted by the official Chyna Twitter account, ran by her friends & family.