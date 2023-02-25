Nikki Bella Talks About A 2011 WWE Promo That She Thought Was “So Wrong”

Nikki Bella reflected on a 2011 promo segment with Kharma aka Awesome Kong during an appearance on Renee Young’s podcast. Nikki made fun of Kharma’s pregnancy announcement at the time, saying she was just “really fat.”

Here’s what Nikki had to say about the promo:

“I remember when I had to cut a promo on [Awesome] Kong, before Brie and I had left for eleven months. And I just remember feeling like shit. I went with what they said on paper; it was so wrong. And I talked to Kia [Stevens / Kong] before, Kia and I even talked after. It just didn’t feel good, and I didn’t like it. I was like, I don’t want cheap pops from the crowd anymore. Especially if it’s not approved by the women.”

“I could have said a lot more stuff on the mic to get these greater reactions; it was never worth it to me because we’re still telling stories, and that’s kind of how I left it the rest of my career. But then some of the stuff would be said to me on a hot mic, with not even realizing. I just remember being disappointed, like, okay, we just took five steps back. [We should have been] just tearing these barriers down, breaking them; which, we still shattered them. It just took even more work.”

You can check out the complete podcast below:



(h/t 411mania for the transcription)