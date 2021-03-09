Nikki Bella Talks About Her Current Sex Life With Artem

In an interview with USWeekly.com, soon-to-be WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella discussed her sex life with Artem Chigvintsev following the birth of their son:

“Lately, [the sex] has been super tired. You know when you have tired sex with each other, one’s leaning on the other too much? So wait, I told him we have to stop binge-watching shows and get romance in every department back in. Binge-watching a show and then having tired sex is not — I need something else. I need energy. And even for me, I’ll be like, ‘I’ll be on bottom. It’s OK, let’s just do missionary.’ But I love missionary with Artem. When you’re with a dancer and they work it, it’s bomb.”