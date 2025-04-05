Nikki Bella Teases Return Of WWE Evolution

Speculation continues to build around the rumored return of WWE Evolution, and now Nikki Bella may have just added fuel to the fire. During the latest episode of The Nikki & Brie Show, the WWE Hall of Famer strongly hinted that something big is coming this July—lining up with reports that WWE plans to revive the all-women’s premium live event on Saturday, July 5, at the Mohegan Sun Casino & Resort in Uncasville, Connecticut.

“There’s gonna be a really big announcement that people are gonna be excited for in July, which I’m dying… you know what I’m talking about,” Nikki told her sister Brie on the podcast.

Brie initially played coy, saying, “No,” but Nikki quickly nudged her further.

“July, what am I in?” Nikki teased.

Brie replied, “Oh yes. Do you have to wait until then?”

Nikki responded, “Well, I’m sure. I don’t know.”

Nikki’s comments come just days after WrestleVotes Radio on SportsKeeda’s Backstage Pass Patreon reported that Evolution 2 is locked in for July 5, with an official announcement expected on Monday. While WWE has yet to confirm the event publicly, the timing of Nikki’s remarks and recent backstage reports seem to align.

The original Evolution took place on October 28, 2018, at the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale, New York. The show was headlined by Ronda Rousey vs. Nikki Bella, and it remains WWE’s only all-women’s pay-per-view to date. Fans and talent alike have long called for a second installment.

Nikki Bella, who last wrestled in the 2022 Royal Rumble, has hinted at returning to WWE for special appearances—and a second Evolution could be the perfect setting for her in-ring return.