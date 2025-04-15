Nikki Bella Training For Potential WWE Return

In a heartfelt conversation on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, WWE veteran Natalya shared that Nikki Garcia, formerly known as Nikki Bella, has been training privately for a potential return to in-ring competition.

This follows Nikki’s surprise entrance as #30 in the 2025 Women’s Royal Rumble and her appearance at the Raw on Netflix premiere earlier this year — both of which fueled speculation of a full WWE comeback.

“Nikki actually has been coming and training with me privately. She flies in every week and works with me,” Natalya revealed. “I will tell you that she hasn’t lost it — she has so much passion for this.”

Natalya reminisced about her deep connection with the Bella Twins, noting that they all started their WWE journeys together in developmental and supported each other during financially difficult times.

“We started our careers together in the very same week… I didn’t have enough money to buy wrestling gear, so the Bella Twins were giving me their clothes,” she said. “I would cut them up, glue sequins on them, and try to make it work. I look back now and laugh, but we did what we had to do.”

Training is taking place in The Dungeon, the famed Hart family training space now recreated in Florida by Natalya and her husband TJ Wilson (Tyson Kidd). The space is intentionally minimal, echoing the original Calgary setting.

“There’s no air conditioning. It’s a small room with enough space for one ring. There’s one bathroom, a few fans, and stray cats that we feed,” Natalya added.

She also teased the idea of teaming up with Nikki again, especially with the potential return of the Evolution pay-per-view rumored to be in the works:

“I’m looking for a tag team partner, and of course, I’d love to have Nikki as my partner.”

While nothing has been confirmed yet, Nikki’s active training schedule and Natalya’s comments certainly indicate that a return to the ring could be on the horizon.