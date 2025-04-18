Nikki Bella Was Considered For WrestleMania 41 Title Match

With WrestleMania 41 just around the corner, current WWE United States Women’s Champion Chelsea Green still doesn’t have a confirmed match on the card. However, that could soon change.

According to Fightful Select, multiple creative pitches have been made regarding Green’s involvement, including ideas for her to host the show or continue her feud with Zelina Vega. One of the most intriguing concepts discussed backstage involves a United States Open Challenge, with names such as Alexa Bliss and Nikki Bella floated as potential surprise opponents.

What adds more fuel to the speculation is the recent activity of Nikki Bella, now going by Nikki Garcia. After returning to WWE at the Royal Rumble earlier this year and attending the Raw on Netflix premiere, Nikki has been quietly training with Natalya at her home dungeon gym. Nikki has also teased doing more with WWE soon, which could align perfectly with a WrestleMania moment.

At this stage, no creative plans have been locked in for Green, but once WrestleMania’s final format is set, there’s a chance Chelsea Green may be added to the card in some capacity—with a high-profile return opponent like Nikki Bella a real possibility.