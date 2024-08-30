Nikki Bella’s Representative Comments On Artem Chingvintsev’s Domestic Violence Arrest

As PWMania.com previously reported, Artem Chigvintsev, the husband of former WWE star Nikki Garcia (aka Nikki Bella), was detained Thursday morning on a felony domestic violence (battery) allegation.

According to Nikki’s representative, “this is a private matter, and Nikki asks for privacy for her and her family at this time.”

TMZ reports that the alleged victim never phoned 911, and Artem appeared to panic as a result of the alleged victim’s injuries. Paramedics and fire trucks were deployed, but Artem apparently contacted them again and called it off.

TMZ stated, ”We’re told although the paramedics and fire department turned around and went back to the station, it’s protocol for police to still respond. At around 9:30 AM, we’re told police arrived and observed injuries on the alleged victim, and that triggered an automatic arrest.”

Artem was eventually released from jail on a $25,000 bail.