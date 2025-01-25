Nikki Bella’s WWE Return Could Happen At The Royal Rumble

As previously reported by PWMania.com, significant discussions have been taking place between WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella and the company regarding a potential in-ring return. TMZ has confirmed that Nikki has already begun training in preparation for her comeback.

According to PWInsider.com, the belief within the WWE women’s locker room is that Nikki’s return is imminent. The report also notes that Nikki is expected to begin training at the WWE Performance Center soon, though as of now, she has not yet been spotted there.

While no official timeline has been set for her return, WWE is reportedly working to finalize the deal quickly. If completed in time, Nikki Bella’s return could take place as soon as the upcoming Royal Rumble premium live event.