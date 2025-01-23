Nikki Bella’s WWE Return Expected ‘Sooner Rather Than Later’

A major return to the WWE women’s division could be on the horizon as Nikki Bella is reportedly in discussions to come out of retirement. According to a report from WrestleVotes, there have been “significant discussions” regarding her potential return to in-ring competition, with multiple WWE sources expecting it to happen “sooner rather than later.”

This news comes as a surprise to many fans, given Nikki’s official retirement announcement in June 2019 on the season finale of Total Bellas. At the time, her decision to step away from wrestling was heavily influenced by health concerns, including a herniated disc that required neck surgery in 2016, which stemmed from her physical and power-focused wrestling style, particularly her finishing move, the Rack Attack 2.0. She also revealed that doctors had discovered a benign cyst on her brain, which, while not cancerous, was another contributing factor in her decision to retire.

Despite her health concerns, Nikki Bella has remained involved with WWE, making occasional appearances and continuing her role as an ambassador for the company. If the rumors of her return prove true, it could be a significant boost to WWE’s women’s division, potentially setting up high-profile matches as the company heads into WrestleMania season.

WWE has yet to confirm Nikki Bella’s return, but fans are already buzzing about the possibility of seeing the Hall of Famer back in action.