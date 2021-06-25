Nikki Cross Comments On Killian Dain’s WWE Release

Nikki Cross took to Twitter this afternoon and reacted to the departure of her husband, Killian Dain. Cross responded to Dain’s statement announcing his WWE release, and said the whole world is waiting to see what’s next from him.

“The whole world is waiting for you my love. I have seen your talent, your experience, your versatility, your work, your passion, your dedication, And your heart, first hand and up close. I have the best seat in the house. I can’t wait to watch you unleashed. My man [heart emoji],” she wrote.

For those who missed it, you can click here to read Dain’s statement on his release and future.

As noted, WWE also released the following Superstars this afternoon – The Bollywood Boyz (Sunil Singh, Samir Singh), Marina Shafir, Arturo Ruas, Curt Stallion, Fandango, Tyler Breeze, Ever-Rise (Chase Parker, Matt Martel), Tony Nese, Ariya Daivari, August Grey.