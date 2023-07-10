Nikki Cross Graduates With Master’s Degree In History From University Of Edinburgh (Photos)

Congratulations are in order for Nikki Cross.

The WWE Superstar took to social media on Monday morning to share photos from her graduation ceremony, which she attended with fellow WWE veteran and her real-life husband, Big Damo (a.k.a. Killian Dain).

Cross, a former WWE Raw Women’s Champion, officially graduated from the University Of Edinburgh with a Master’s Degree in History.

“Woohoo graduation time!!!!!!” she wrote as the caption to the aforementioned pictures from her graduation today. “Big thank you to mummy cross and wonderful hubby for coming today.”

She concluded, “And yes I appreciate the olive green Harry Potter Slytherin colours!”

Check out the photos below.