Nikki Cross Returns On WWE Main Event, Ricochet vs. Ali Continues

Monday’s pre-RAW WWE Main Event tapings saw the in-ring return of Nikki Cross. Cross wrestled Naomi, who has been teaming with Lana as of late.

This was Cross’ first match since losing to Alexa Bliss on the February 1 RAW show. Before that her last match was the Women’s Royal Rumble, and then a win over Reckoning on the December 31 Main Event episode. She lost to Reckoning on Main Event the week before that, and defeated Lacey Evans on the December 14 show. Her last RAW match came on November 23, another loss to Bliss.

Monday’s WWE Main Event tapings also featured the rubber match of a recent series between Ricochet and Mustafa Ali. Ricochet took the loss on the April 29 episode, while Ali took the loss on the May 6 episode.

You can click here for full spoilers from Monday’s WWE Main Event tapings.