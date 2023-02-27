Nikki Cross Says SAnitY Was The Most Fun She’s Ever Had In Her Career

WWE star Nikki Cross recently spoke with Love Wrestling for an interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Cross spoke about being part of the SAnitY stable in WWE NXT.

“SAnitY was the most fun I’ve ever had in my career,” she said. “You know, I had Eric Young who was like this crazy uncle. I had my husband, Kilian Dain. Getting to work with my husband was really fun! I had my best friend, Alexander Wolfe. So for me, SAnitY was the most fun I’ve ever had in my career. I learned so much from those three men. They taught me so much, and I learned so much. It’s just a time I look really fondly on and it helped me grow as a performer. So I would never want to forget that because it’s so integral to Nikki Cross as a character.”

She wasn’t included when the group was called up to the main roster on SmackDown before being split up.

You can check out the interview below: