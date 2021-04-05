Nikki Cross Sets The Record Straight About Her Career In Wrestling

Nikki Cross, who has barely been used on WWE television in recent months, wrote on Twitter about her college accomplishments but made it clear that she still wants to wrestle:

Half way now through the masters 📚 📖 👩🏻‍💻 two years down, 2 to go!

I got my bachelors. I’m halfway through my masters. I’ll get a PhD if I want to. I’m a qualified personal trainer and gym instructor.

Heck I could teach a spin class if I wanted to.

But I want what I want.

I want to wrestle.

I want to entertain.

It’s what I was born to do.

— Nikki Cross (@NikkiCrossWWE) April 5, 2021