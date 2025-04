WWE star and Wyatt Sicks member Nikki Cross (Abby The Witch) took to her Twitter (X) account to share a photo of the group with the caption, “Ready for family Sunday dinner,” while Erick Rowan (Rambling Rabbit) holds a sign that reads, “HELP.”

This could reportedly be a tease for Alexa Bliss’s soon-to-be-joining the group and a possible return to WWE TV for The Wyatt Sicks.