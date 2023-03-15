Nikki Garcia Addresses If The Garcia Twins Are Heading To AEW

As PWMania.com previously reported, “The Bella Twins” brand has been dropped, as Nikki and Brie will now go by the surname Garcia. An article on People.com confirmed Nikki and Brie’s departure from WWE.

Nikki was asked if she and Brie were going to AEW during an Instagram live video.

“There’s no hard feelings [with WWE]. I get because of everything in the past, especially the past maybe six months, it seems that way. We’re not going to AEW. I’ve seen a lot of that, because we are just there visiting Renee and Paige. I was like, I haven’t had an opportunity to take Matteo [her son] backstage to a wrestling event, and when he knew uncle Bryan was gonna be there, Matteo loves his uncle Bryan. Brie and I are like, we have to go see Bryan. The kids had so much fun.”

You can check out a clip from the live stream below:

nikki confirms the bella’s aren’t going to aew on her instagram live! pic.twitter.com/kcU0htrE0M — ash (@bIissfit) March 15, 2023



(h/t to Colin Tessier for the transcription)