Nikki Garcia And Artem Chigvintsev Settle Their Divorce

According to TMZ, WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Garcia (Nikki Bella) and her ex-husband, Artem Chigvintsev, settled their divorce in mediation earlier this month. The report also stated that the former married couple realized that this would have been an incredibly expensive and long process if lawyers were involved and just decided to settle things last month to work out the details.

The report also notes that while Garcia and Chigvintsev aren’t exactly getting along these days, they are cooperating with one another.

Garcia’s representative issued the following statement:

“Nikki’s number one priority has always been her son and privacy on the matter. She is thankful for all of the love and support she has received during this difficult time.”