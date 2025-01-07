Nikki Garcia Hints At WWE Return During RAW On Netflix Debut

Nikki Garcia, formerly known as Nikki Bella, made a notable appearance on the red carpet at the Raw on Netflix premiere in Los Angeles on Monday night. Garcia, who was with WWE from 2007 to 2022, is a two-time WWE Divas Champion and, alongside her sister Brie, was a key figure in the success of reality series such as Total Divas and Total Bellas.

While at the event, Garcia was asked about a possible return to WWE. She teased the idea, saying:

“Will we ever see the Bella Twins back? Good question. I just may be here looking at my competition soon, so stay tuned.”

Garcia’s playful response has sparked speculation about whether she and Brie could return to WWE in the future.

Off-screen, Garcia recently finalized her divorce from Artem Chigvintsev. The separation followed Chigvintsev’s arrest on domestic violence charges in August at their Napa County home. However, the charges were dropped in September after the district attorney determined there was insufficient evidence to move forward.

Garcia’s appearance at the Raw premiere, coupled with her comments, has reignited fan interest in a possible WWE comeback for the Bella Twins. Fans will undoubtedly be watching for further developments.

NIKKI TEASED A BELLA TWINS COMEBACK!?!?!? pic.twitter.com/wmZkXRRzVj — Tiff 🔮 (@womenstitless) January 7, 2025