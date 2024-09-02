Nikki Garcia Hosts Netflix Special Days After Arrest Of Her Husband For Domestic Incident

Just days after being involved in an incident that led to the felony domestic battery arrest of her husband, Artem Chigvintsev, Nikki Garcia will host a live Netflix special today.

Garcia, formerly known as Nikki Bella in WWE, joins Rob Riggle as the hosts for a live competitive eating special that premieres at 3pm EST. today on Netflix.

The special will feature Rey Mysterio and Omos as well.

Featured below is an updated press release issued with the rules for the special explained, as well as the expanded lineup for today’s event.

IT’S OFFICIAL… NO DUNKING!!

NETFLIX UNVEILS THE RULES AND EXPANDED LINEUP FOR “CHESTNUT VS. KOBAYASHI: UNFINISHED BEEF”

WWE Superstars Rey Mysterio and Omos to Present Custom Championship Title Belt

Undercard update: Matt Stonie will face off against Olympians Ryan Lochte, Ryan Murphy, Max Irving in an epic chicken wing battle

· Netflix has unveiled the new rules for Labor Day’s epic showdown between Joey Chestnut and Takeru Kobayashi.

RULE #1: 10 mins contest to eat the most Hot Dogs & Buns

RULE #2: NO Dunking or Pouring Water on Hot Dogs & Buns

RULE #3: NO Separation of Hot Dogs from Buns

RULE #4: Penalties may be issued for breaking of rules, or regurgitation

RULE #5: 30 Seconds to Finish what’s in their mouths at end of 10 minutes

RULE #6: Excess crumbs are weighed and deducted from scores if necessary

RULE #7: Tie Breaker – 3 minute overtime. Should a second overtime be necessary, winner will be first to finish 5 Hot Dogs & Buns

· Undercard update:

Competitive eater Matt Stonie will take on three decorated Olympians in a fight for who can eat the most chicken wings. They include: nine-time Olympic Medalist in swimming Ryan Murphy, Bronze-Medalist in water polo Max Irving, twelve-time Olympic Medalist in swimming Ryan Lochte.

Competitive eater Leah Shutkever will attempt to set yet another Guinness World Record LIVE, as she tries to eat the most watermelon ever consumed in three minutes!

Previously announced, actor/comedian Rob Riggle and TV Personality and WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Garcia (formerly known professionally as Nikki Bella) will host this year’s most anticipated competitive eating event, Chestnut VS. Kobayashi: Unfinished Beef, live on Netflix Monday, September 2 at noon PT.Calling the match alongside Riggle and Garcia will be Cari Champion and Chris Rose.

·Chestnut VS. Kobayashi: Unfinished Beef will take place from HyperX Arena Las Vegas inside Luxor Hotel & Casino

·Chestnut VS. Kobayashi: Unfinished Beef is produced by Den of Thieves.

·David Friedman serves as executive producer and showrunner. Nicole Lucas Haimes, Daniel Calin and Den of Thieves’ Evan Prager, Jesse Ignjatovic and Jared Morell also serve as executive producers.

· CHESTNUT VS. KOBAYASHI: UNFINISHED BEEF is the next live sports event to follow The Netflix Cup and The Netflix Slam along with the Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson boxing event to stream November 15, 2024. Netflix Sports continues to expand its offering as it will exclusively stream WWE Raw every week of the year starting in 2025 as well as stream NFL games on Christmas for 2024-26. To catch up on the long-standing competitive eating rivalry ahead of the rematch – check out 30 for 30: The Good, The Bad, The Hungry on Netflix in the United States.