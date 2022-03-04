Nikkita Lyons Comments On Her Pinfall From WWE NXT Going Viral

Nikkita Lyons made her in-ring debut during the February 22nd 2022 edition of WWE NXT. During an interview with WWE Espanol on Facebook, Lyons talked about her pinfall where she did the splits going viral:

“I was still, ‘did that just happen?’ I didn’t look at my phone until I got home. I was fortunate to have my parents there, my man, a bunch of friends came. I was super grateful and keeping that in mind that people close to me came to support me. That means a lot. After, I talked to my coaches and got all that going. People in the back were telling me great job. I just kind of sat there and continued to watch the show. I didn’t get out of my gear until the show was over. ‘I don’t even want to go to the locker room, I want to bask in this moment.’ It was beautiful,” she said. “When I got on social media, I was like, ‘Oh my gosh.’ I was not expecting this reaction. A lot of people thought the finish was the split, but technically the finish was the tornado kick, the split was how I pinned her. That’s part of it and that’s what went viral. I was so surprised by that.”