Nikkita Lyons Denies Being Pulled From SmackDown Due to Being Unvaccinated

Nikkita Lyons explained why she was removed from the Women’s Tag Team Title tournament match on Friday’s episode of WWE SmackDown.

The show’s tournament match was initially advertised as featuring Lyons & Zoey Stark vs. Natalya & Sonya Deville. Stark and Lyons were replaced in the match by Toxic Attraction (Gigi Dolin & Jacy Jayne), the former NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions, and they won to advance to the semi-finals this week.

As was previously mentioned, Stark was injured last Tuesday during the NXT Heatwave special while competing against NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose.

According to reports, Lyons was pulled from the show because she couldn’t enter Canada as she hadn’t received the COVID-19 vaccination. Due to strict immigration regulations, visitors to Canada must show documentation of their vaccinations.

Lyons responded to fans on Twitter by denying that this was the case. She began by stating that “medical complications” prevented her from attending the show.

She later wrote, ‘Yes, it didn’t have anything to do with the vaccine. One day I may do a live on ig [Instagram] or something and share. I hope you have a blessed night.’

Medical complications 🙏🏼✨ — Nikkita Lyons (@nikkita_wwe) August 19, 2022