Nikkita Lyons Reacts To Her Injury, Update On Women’s Breakout Tournament

Due to a leg injury, Nikkita Lyons has been pulled from the inaugural WWE NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament.

The two semi-finals matchups for the tournament – Lyons vs. Fallon Henley and Roxanne Perez vs. Lash Legend – were set to air on Tuesday’s NXT 2.0 episode.

While Perez advanced to the finals by defeating Legend, Lyons was forced to withdraw from the tournament due to an injury. In a backstage segment, McKenzie Mitchell mentioned that Henley was getting a bye to the finals, but Tiffany Stratton interrupted and the two exchanged words, resulting in Stratton replacing Lyons in the semi-finals.

Stratton defeated Henley to go to the tournament finals, where she will face Perez. The tournament finals have yet to be announced by WWE, but they are expected to take place on Saturday, June 4 at the NXT In Your House event.

Lyons was the tournament’s favorite to win. There’s no news on what happened to her or the extent of her injuries, but Josh Briggs said during the backstage segment that Lyons was involved in a bizarre accident while training.

Lyons reacted to the injury announcement on Twitter following NXT.

“Thank you all for the well wishes! Determined more than ever now. Everything happens for a reason. Much love & positive vibes [lion emoji] [heart emoji] [folded hands emoji],” she wrote.

Thank you all for the well wishes! Determined more than ever now. Everything happens for a reason. Much love & positive vibes 🦁❤️🙏🏼 — Nikkita Lyons (@nikkita_wwe) May 25, 2022

Lyons also revealed that she is wearing a protective cover on her leg in an Instagram post. That video is embedded below.

The winner of the first NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament will have their choice of title match. Mandy Rose currently holds the NXT Women’s Title, which she will defend against Wendy Choo at In Your House.

