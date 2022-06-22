Nikkita Lyons Returning to NXT Next Week, Issues Warning to WWE NXT Women’s Division

Nikkita Lyons, a fan favourite, is already on her way back to the WWE NXT 2.0 ring.

In this week’s NXT episode, Lyons was seen exercising in a pre-recorded promo. She claimed that having patience is not a virtue – it sucks. Lyons continued that she is a woman that needs to be constantly moving and always working, because when she wants something, she goes an gets it.

Lyon went on to say that she’s working hard in the gym because after she’s recovered from her injury, there would be no warm-up matches or easing her way back in; instead, she’ll be going “balls to the wall” in NXT. Lyons gave the NXT women’s division a seven-day notice at the end of the promo and said she would return on next Tuesday night.

After NXT, Lyons responded to a fan who inquired about her potential early return on Twitter.

“Partially torn/sprained MCL. Recovery time average is 4-6 weeks [folded hands emoji] thanks to the amazing medical team, I was able to make a pretty speedy recovery [smiling face with smiling eyes emoji],” she wrote.

After experiencing what was dubbed a freak injury while working out at the WWE Performance Center, Lyons was forced to withdraw from the first NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament back in May. Lyons later admitted that she had an MCL partial tear and sprain, but said the damage might have been much worse. She didn’t need surgery because the MCL was self-healing. In the opening round of the Breakout Tournament, Lyons defeated Arianna Grace and was considered the front-runner to take home the trophy. She was replaced by Tiffany Stratton, who went on to compete in the finals against Roxanne Perez, the winner, after being removed from her semi-final match against Fallon Henley.

It will be interesting to see if Lyons’ push, which has been speculated, continues when she returns the following week.

