Nikkita Lyons Shares New Workout Footage

WWE is still without one of its NXT stars due to injury. However, she is working hard to return to the ring.

That’s Nikkita Lyons. She had previously suffered a torn ACL and meniscus in January 2023, before being sidelined again in February with another torn ACL. She underwent surgery, and the typical recovery time ranges from 9 months to a year.

In 2018, she began pro wrestling training with Selina Majors before making her Women of Wrestling debut under the ring name “Faith The Lioness.” Lyons participated in WWE tryouts in 2021 and was signed by the company. She made her NXT television debut that December.

In a new Twitter video, she revealed that it has been eight months since her most recent surgery and that she is doing some boxing training.

She wrote, “It’s been a minute 🥊 8 months post op on my left ACL. now im even 🦿😁🦿lmao… it’s not over when you fall, it’s over when you don’t get back up and just quit. no one knows all you’ve been through but you. take your power back and protect your peace. 🦁.”

We wish her speedy recovery.