Nixed AEW Dynamite Match Pulled for Second Straight Week

On Wednesday’s Dynamite, AEW offered another show with plenty of in-ring action, with major highlights including Wardlow winning the TNT Championship.

Another match, initially scheduled for Dynamite’s Blood & Guts edition last week, was meant to be on the card, though.

Dave Meltzer mentioned on today’s episode of Wrestling Observer Radio that the Rush vs. Penta Oscuro bout was originally intended to be a tag team contest. Talent wasn’t available, so it didn’t happen. Whether Andrade or Fenix was not available is unknown.

Meltzer said:

“So, originally, for the second week in a row, because they wanted to do this in Detroit (Blood & Guts), they wanted to do the tag match. Then this week they wanted to do the tag match, but either Fenix or Andrade was not ready. I don’t know which one, but it was one of the two. So, they are going to do the tag match at some point.”

As PWMania.com previously reported, several wrestlers missed Blood & Guts due to COVID-19.