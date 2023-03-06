NJPW 51st Anniversary Results (3/6/2023); Kazuchika Okada & Hiroshi Tanahashi Challenge For IWGP Tag Team Titles

New Japan Pro-Wrestling held its 51st Anniversary show at the Ota Ward General Gymnasium in Tokyo, Japan on March 6th.

The event was headlined by an IWGP Tag Team Championship match as the current champions Hirooki Goto and YOSHI-HASHI defended the titles against the NJPW dream team of the IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Kazuchika Okada and Hiroshi Tanahashi. When all was said and done Hirooki Goto and YOSHI-HASHI defeated Okada and Tanahashi to retain their titles in front of an electric crowd.

The New Japan Cup 2023 continued at the event as David Finlay advanced to the second round of the tournament as he defeated Tomohiro Ishii. It was revealed that David Finlay has joined The Bullet Club. Finlay will square off against Great-O-Khan in the second round of the tournament.

In another first round match, Shota Umino defeated Yujiro Takahashi to advance to round 2 of the tournament. Umino will now face Zack Sabre Jr in the next round.

Here are the full results and highlights for the NJPW 51st Anniversary event: