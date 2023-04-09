NJPW, AJPW & Pro Wrestling NOAH Hype Big Joint Announcement Coming On 4/12

New Japan Pro Wrestling, All Japan Pro Wrestling and Pro Wrestling NOAH have something in the works.

The three Japanese-based pro wrestling companies each shared the same promotional teaser video on social media on Saturday evening to hype the announcement they will all be making next week.

In the video, which has a short run-time of only 15 seconds, NJPW, AJPW and NOAH included the words, “restart” and “unite everyone’s power again and again.”

At the end of the promotional video, text flashes on the screen that confirms the announcement will be “coming in three days,” with the news being revealed to the public on Wednesday afternoon / early evening, April 12, 2023 at 5/4c.

Check out the promotional teaser video released by NJPW, AJPW and Pro Wrestling NOAH via the trio of tweets embedded below courtesy of their official respective Twitter feeds.

Announcement coming in three days 2023/4/12 18:00 JST pic.twitter.com/8a8m4aGkLx — NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) April 9, 2023