NJPW and CMLL Fantasticamania Tour Returns To Japan In February 2023

NJPW announced they will once again collaborate with Mexican promotion CMLL to present Fantasticamania. After a three year absence, NJPW/CMLL Fantasticamania will be returning for a 1 week tour in Japan. The tour will kickoff on February 22nd and conclude on February 28th 2023.

Stops on the tour include Tachikawa, Kyoto, Osaka and Chiba. The tour will end with two shows at Korakeun Hall on Feb 27 and 28.

Here is the official press release from NJPW:

“After three years away from the NJPW calendar, Fantasticamania will finally make a return in 2023!

The estrella of CMLL will be making the voyage to Japan to thrill and delight, as the lucha libre festival is back!

The one week tour kicks off February 22 in Tachikawa, before Kyoto, Osaka and Chiba, with the action culminating in two thrilling nights from Korakuen Hall on February 27 and 28!

Don’t miss the best in lucha libre and the best in Japan as Fantasticamania 2023 approaches!”