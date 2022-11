NJPW Anjo City 70th Anniversary Results – November 12, 2022

New Japan Pro-Wrestling megastar Kazuchika Okada returned home at the NJPW Anjo 70th Anniversary/New Japan 50th Anniversary event at the Tosho Arena Anjo in Anjo, Aichi.

Kazuchika Okada is from Anjo City and is currently the city’s PR ambassador. Okada triumphantly proclaimed that he is home to the fans in attendance.

During an in ring segment, Okada took a photo with the members of his faction CHAOS and talked about the memories he has of his hometown of Anjo City. Okada promised the fans he will be back in Anjo City with NJPW soon.

