NJPW Announces Battle In The Valley for February 2023

The first NJPW international event for 2023 has been made official. NJPW announced on October 29 via their website that on February 18, 2023 Battle In The Valley will take place in San Jose, California at the San Jose Civic.

This will be the second NJPW Battle In The Valley event as the first one took place back on November 13, 2021 also at the San Jose Civic. That event saw the NJPW debuts of JONAH and Buddy Matthews. In addition, Kazuchika Okada made his first US appearance since 2019.

Tickets go on general sale on Friday November 4 at 10AM PST. But you can jump the line! Sign up for the pre-sale to get your hands on tickets from November 2!