NJPW Announces Best Of Seven Series For Road To Destruction Tour

The Best Of Seven Series is set to kick off soon.

New Japan Pro Wrestling announced the Best Of Seven Series will be taking place throughout their NJPW Road To Destruction tour.

The series kicks off on September 10, 2023 with Strong Style (Minoru Suzuki, Ren Narita, and El Desperado) facing Shota Umino, Yuji Nagata, and Master Wato.

If it goes all seven, the final bout of the series will go down at NJPW Destruction In Ryoguku on October 9.

NJPW issued the following announcement with all of the details.