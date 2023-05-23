NJPW Announces Changes To Dominion 2023 Lineup

You can officially pencil in some changes to the lineup for NJPW Dominion.

NJPW1972.com released the following announcement:

Changes and additions made as Resurgence shapes Dominion

Ospreay vs Archer official, Aussie Open exit changes tag title landscape

The events of Resurgence on May 21 have shaped the card for Dominion coming up June 4 in Osaka Jo Hall. While many questions circle around what might happen elsewhere on the Dominion card, two key matches have been altered in today’s announcement.

Will Ospreay will face Lance Archer in a number one contender’s match to Kenny Omega’s IWGP United States Championship. Archer advanced past Fred Rosser in Philadelphia last month, while Will Ospreay defeated Hiroshi Tanahashi at Resurgence to create this David and Goliath clash in Osaka Jo Hall. Both men have plenty of previous with Kenny Omega, and with one another going back to 2019. Who can walk out of Osaka with a shot at the red leather and gold?

New IWGP Tag Team Champions will be crowned when Bishamon face HOUSE OF TORTURE. After Aussie Open defended tag gold back at Satsuma no Kuni against TMDK, Hirooki Goto and YOSHI-HASHI headed to the ring to demand a rematch from their encounter at Sakura Genesis in Ryogoku. Kyle Fletcher and Mark Davis were more than willing to accept, but HOUSE OF TORTURE intervened, and Fletcher suggested a three way to finally send EVIL and Yujiro Takahashi packing.

In the intervening weeks though, fate delivered a cruel twist to the tale. Fletcher would appear at Resurgence with the unfortunate news that an injury to Davis means they are unable to defend their titles, and vacated both the IWGP and STRONG Tag Team Championships. Now the IWGP titles are on the line in Osaka, but Aussie Openw will stop at nothing to ensure that whoever emerges with the gold will get a short reign.